Wild Lights 2024

Wild Lights presented by We Energies Foundation

Nov. 30, Dec. 1-31; except closed Dec. 2, 9, 16, 24, and 25

During this festive season, the Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated destination with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights — even bigger and brighter than last year! Enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars, with pathways and forested areas specially adorned with twinkling lights and decorative displays.