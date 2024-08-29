Wild Lights 2024

Wild Lights presented by We Energies Foundation
Nov. 30, Dec. 1-31; except closed Dec. 2, 9, 16, 24, and 25
During this festive season, the Milwaukee County Zoo will transform into an illuminated destination with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights — even bigger and brighter than last year! Enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars, with pathways and forested areas specially adorned with twinkling lights and decorative displays.
Buy online and save! ALL tickets include parking (a $15 value)!
Online Admission**
Adult: $18
Child (3-12): $16
Child (2 and under): FREE
General Admission at the Gate**
Adult: $20
Child (3-12): $18
Child (2 and under): FREE
**Zoological Society members receive 20% discount online and at the gate with code holiday and membership ID. Discount must be applied at the time of purchase.