Summer Exhibit

Get an up-close look and walk among these fascinating dinosaurs, including:

Carnotaurus, the only known meat-eating dinosaur to have horns. Their teeth were long and slender, with a highly-flexible jaw that may have been able to open wide — like a snake — to swallow large pieces of meat. They had forward-facing eyes, uncommon among dinosaurs and perfect for helping to navigate as they ran up to 35 mph.

Coelophysis, who relied on their speed and agility to catch a variety of animals, including insects and small reptiles. Blade-like teeth and grasping claws aided in capturing prey. Fossils from 225 to 190 million years ago have been found in Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Giganotosaurus, who attacked their prey with a bite-and-slice technique, helping them prey on large herbivores. Giganotosaurus was even bigger than Tyrannosaurus Rex, and their jaw had a bite force of 1,350 pounds per square inch.

For further connection, plan to attend special Roar & Explore days — May 18, June 1, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, and Oct. 5 — featuring expanded content with unique, hands-on STEM and sensory activities for guests.

Plus, the first 50 families on each of these Roar & Explore days will receive a $20 gift card to Sendik’s Food Market: May 18, June 1, July 13, and Aug. 10.

Some of the Roar & Explore activities include:

Exploring bones and feathers of animals living today — biofacts.

Learning to move like a dinosaur.

Creating an animal with fierce predator adaptations.

Roar & Explore activities are included in the $4 per person cost, after regular Zoo admission.

Be amazed by the prehistoric predators of Dinosaur Discovery, located at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Tickets can be purchased on-site.

Dinosaur Discovery is open during Zoo hours:

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, now through Sept. 2

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Sept. 3 through Oct. 5

Exhibit provided by Billings Productions.