Summer Exhibit
Dinosaur Discovery

Date

May 18
- October 5

Sponsored by Sendik’s Food Market

Open May 18 – Oct. 5, 2024

Stomp back in time to meet some of the most formidable predators from the past! Be astounded by full-size and scientifically-accurate animatronic displays — moving, breathing, spitting, and more. Touch and feel what these dinosaurs were like, as you appreciate the role of predators in the ecosystem and be inspired to conserve their modern-day counterparts.

Located outside, behind the Small Mammals Building.

Admissions

$4 per person, after regular Zoo admission

Get an up-close look and walk among these fascinating dinosaurs, including:

  • Carnotaurus, the only known meat-eating dinosaur to have horns. Their teeth were long and slender, with a highly-flexible jaw that may have been able to open wide — like a snake — to swallow large pieces of meat. They had forward-facing eyes, uncommon among dinosaurs and perfect for helping to navigate as they ran up to 35 mph.
  • Coelophysis, who relied on their speed and agility to catch a variety of animals, including insects and small reptiles. Blade-like teeth and grasping claws aided in capturing prey. Fossils from 225 to 190 million years ago have been found in Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.
  • Giganotosaurus, who attacked their prey with a bite-and-slice technique, helping them prey on large herbivores. Giganotosaurus was even bigger than Tyrannosaurus Rex, and their jaw had a bite force of 1,350 pounds per square inch.

 

For further connection, plan to attend special Roar & Explore days — May 18, June 1, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, and Oct. 5 — featuring expanded content with unique, hands-on STEM and sensory activities for guests.

Plus, the first 50 families on each of these Roar & Explore days will receive a $20 gift card to Sendik’s Food Market: May 18, June 1, July 13, and Aug. 10.

Some of the Roar & Explore activities include:

  • Exploring bones and feathers of animals living today — biofacts.
  • Learning to move like a dinosaur.
  • Creating an animal with fierce predator adaptations.

 

Roar & Explore activities are included in the $4 per person cost, after regular Zoo admission.

Be amazed by the prehistoric predators of Dinosaur Discovery, located at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Tickets can be purchased on-site.

Dinosaur Discovery is open during Zoo hours:

  • 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, now through Sept. 2
  • 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Sept. 3 through Oct. 5

 

Exhibit provided by Billings Productions.

