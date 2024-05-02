Summer Exhibit

Sponsored by Sendik’s Food Market
Open May 18 – Oct. 5, 2024
Stomp back in time to meet some of the most formidable predators from the past! Be astounded by full-size and scientifically-accurate animatronic displays — moving, breathing, spitting, and more. Touch and feel what these dinosaurs were like, as you appreciate the role of predators in the ecosystem and be inspired to conserve their modern-day counterparts.
Located outside, behind the Small Mammals Building.
$4 per person, after regular Zoo admission
Get an up-close look and walk among these fascinating dinosaurs, including:
For further connection, plan to attend special Roar & Explore days — May 18, June 1, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, and Oct. 5 — featuring expanded content with unique, hands-on STEM and sensory activities for guests.
Plus, the first 50 families on each of these Roar & Explore days will receive a $20 gift card to Sendik’s Food Market: May 18, June 1, July 13, and Aug. 10.
Some of the Roar & Explore activities include:
Roar & Explore activities are included in the $4 per person cost, after regular Zoo admission.
Be amazed by the prehistoric predators of Dinosaur Discovery, located at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Tickets can be purchased on-site.
Dinosaur Discovery is open during Zoo hours:
Exhibit provided by Billings Productions.