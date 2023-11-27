Presented by Meijer
August in Milwaukee means A La Carte at the Zoo! Our popular food and music festival has become a summer tradition for Zoo fans. Stroll through the Zoo to enjoy delicious dishes from well-known restaurants, and groove to local and national entertainment performing on six stages throughout the park.
The 2024 festival welcomes these national performers:
Thursday, August 15 Deep Blue Something
Friday, August 16 Parmalee
Saturday, August 17 The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin
Headliners perform at 7 p.m. on the Miller Lite Caribou Stage.*
* All musical entertainment is included with Zoo admission. Food, special attractions, and rides are offered for an additional fee. Zoological Society membership is valid for A La Carte.
Food and beverage vendors will accept credit or debit cards only — no cash. A cash-to-card kiosk will be available in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place to convert cash to a pre-paid card if needed. Cash, credit, and debit cards are all accepted for admission, parking, merchandise, and attractions.
Beginning July 12, reduced admission tickets for A La Carte are available at Tri City National Bank locations, while supplies last.
Reduced ticket prices:
Adults: $18
Child (3 to 12): $15
Parking: $15
All animal buildings will be open, closing one hour before the festival ends each night.