A La Carte at the Zoo
2024

Date

August 15
- August 18

Time

August 15-17: 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
August 18: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Presented by Meijer

August in Milwaukee means A La Carte at the Zoo! Our popular food and music festival has become a summer tradition for Zoo fans. Stroll through the Zoo to enjoy delicious dishes from well-known restaurants, and groove to local and national entertainment performing on six stages throughout the park.   

Buy Tickets Now

The 2024 festival welcomes these national performers:
Thursday, August 15              Deep Blue Something
Friday, August 16                   Parmalee
Saturday, August 17              The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin

Headliners perform at 7 p.m. on the Miller Lite Caribou Stage.*

 

* All musical entertainment is included with Zoo admission. Food, special attractions, and rides are offered for an additional fee. Zoological Society membership is valid for A La Carte.

Food and beverage vendors will accept credit or debit cards only — no cash. A cash-to-card kiosk will be available in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place to convert cash to a pre-paid card if needed. Cash, credit, and debit cards are all accepted for admission, parking, merchandise, and attractions.

 

Beginning July 12, reduced admission tickets for A La Carte are available at Tri City National Bank locations, while supplies last.
Reduced ticket prices:
Adults: $18
Child (3 to 12): $15
Parking: $15

 

All animal buildings will be open, closing one hour before the festival ends each night.

 

Entertainment Schedule
Food
Activities

Presented by:

