MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO
10001 W BLUEMOUND RD
MILWAUKEE, WI 53226

9:30 AM-5:00 PM WEEKDAYS 9:30 AM-5:00 PM WEEKENDS

Wild Changes Underway

Thank you for your patience as we build new and improved habitats for the Humboldt penguins and future rhinos. We can’t wait for you (and the animals) to see the result!

see what's coming

$4 on the 4th

All guests receive $4 admission on the Fourth of July!

bring your flock

The Japanese Macaque Baby's Name Is...

Hello to Mai, born on April 23! Guests can see her daily on Macaque Island.

Learn about this little one

Just Added: Otters Wild Connections Tour

Added by popular demand, experience an up-close encounter with our delightful North American river otters!

Book A Tour

Welcome the Zoo's New Bongo and Tapir

Meet two of our newest residents: a female Eastern bongo named Nyota and a female Baird’s tapir named Frida!

get the scoop

The Zoo Performs Unique Surgery on Giraffe

Giraffe Kendi is recovering well after successfully undergoing a complex surgery — due to an unusual breeding injury — that has never been performed on the species.

Read all about it

Say Hello to Azizi, Our New Silverback Gorilla

He can now be seen with his new family unit in the indoor habitat daily.

All About Azizi

Where Education and Conservation Go Hand in Claw

Our Efforts
Victoria Crown Pigeon

Be an Animal Advocate

Be an animal advocate. Protect all our ecosystems.
Donate

