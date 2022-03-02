Meet some of the most formidable predators from the past!
May 18 — Oct. 5
See Who's Here
View Zoo Map
Choose Your Date for the Best Rate
Thank you for your patience as we build new and improved habitats for the Humboldt penguins and future rhinos. We can’t wait for you (and the animals) to see the result!
All guests receive $4 admission on the Fourth of July!
Hello to Mai, born on April 23! Guests can see her daily on Macaque Island.
Added by popular demand, experience an up-close encounter with our delightful North American river otters!
Meet two of our newest residents: a female Eastern bongo named Nyota and a female Baird’s tapir named Frida!
Giraffe Kendi is recovering well after successfully undergoing a complex surgery — due to an unusual breeding injury — that has never been performed on the species.
He can now be seen with his new family unit in the indoor habitat daily.